India is a strategic location for global talent search: Citigroup hiring chief

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 09, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Juan Manuel Cerda, MD and Global Head of Talent Acquisition & People Insights at Citigroup, talks about the BFSI major’s stand on moonlighting, diversity goals, hiring plans and strategies, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

Juan Manuel Cerda, MD and Global Head of Talent Acquisition & People Insights at Citigroup (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

US-based BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) major Citigroup is challenging itself in simplifying the processes it manage to make itself more efficient as it undergoes a transformation, Juan Manuel Cerda, MD and Global Head of Talent Acquisition & People Insights at Citigroup, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

The investment group is going heavy when it comes to talent grooming – around 40 percent of its positions are filled internally. Further, it has adopted a hybrid work environment, depending on the job role.

So far in 2022, the company has filled approximately 15,000 roles and those volumes will continue. Despite the changing macroeconomic conditions, Cerda says Citi continues to face very high volumes of attraction and hiring in the organisation. “We continue to invest in several business lines,” he said.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Indian companies are now deliberating policies around ‘moonlighting’. How do you see the issue as an HR leader? What is Citi's stand on this topic?

A: We have our processes that govern such instances. An employee needs to get the organisation’s approval for any participating in activity outside his/her current job.