India has a unique opportunity and responsibility in AI: Vishal Sikka

Chandra R Srikanth & Haripriya Suresh
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

India has the sort of “spiritual priority” around education, which is far more important for parents here than it is in other countries. Indian parents also aspire for their children to be in the most promising next-generation area, Sikka says.

Vishal Sikka, founder of Vianai Systems

When ChatGPT exploded onto the scene late last year, there was a flurry of articles in India about Infosys having had the foresight to invest in OpenAI in 2015. This was when Vishal Sikka was its chief executive officer, and it has reaped the rewards eight years later.

While a lot has happened in these eight years, Sikka is now the co-founder of Vianai Systems, an AI enterprise platform startup. But his association with AI goes back to when he went to Stanford with a letter of recommendation from Marvin Minsky, one of the most famous practitioners of the science of artificial intelligence. John McCarthy, a pioneer in the field of AI, was the head of his qualifying exam committee during his PhD.

In the 27 years since Sikka completed his PhD in 1996, AI has grown steadily and it's currently having its moment in the sun: everyone wants to try it, incorporate it, outsmart it. Sikka says when he started at Stanford, it was the beginning of the AI winter.
“AI has gone through these boom-and-bust cycles, although the last few months seem to have particularly captured everybody's attention,” he said in a virtual interview to Moneycontrol from the US.

This is not necessarily a good thing, or as Sikka terms it, there is a “ridiculous amount of hype right now.” But that isn’t to say that this may meet the same fate as concepts such as the Metaverse, which saw interest skyrocket and then drop off even faster as reality caught up.