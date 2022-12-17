 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In suspending journalists on Twitter, Musk flexes his media muscle

New York Times
Dec 17, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

The suspensions — which included reporters from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post — came after Musk accused the journalists of breaking Twitter’s rules on violating personal privacy.

Elon Musk’s decision to abruptly suspend several journalists from Twitter sparked an outcry Friday from First Amendment advocates, threats of sanctions from European regulators, and questions about the social media platform’s future as a gathering place for news and ideas.

But as people debated complex, novel issues of free speech and online censorship, the move also underscored the role of a simpler, more enduring element of American life: the press baron.

Hello, Citizen Musk.

As with William Randolph Hearst and Rupert Murdoch before him, Musk now controls an influential means of mass media production. Twitter, albeit a different beast from newspapers and TV networks, enticed journalists by promoting itself as a virtual town square.

Now Musk, despite his stated wish “that even my worst critics remain on Twitter,” is flexing his ownership muscle in seemingly arbitrary ways, appearing to stamp out accounts that personally displease him.

