IKEA Foundation to sustainably upgrade 25,000 primary health facilities in India

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

IKEA Foundation along with SELCO Foundation will sustainably upgrade 25,000 primary health facilities in 12 states of the country by 2026.

The programme will add 100MW of solar energy capacity, has received initial funding of 48 million Euro from the IKEA Foundation, said a joint statement.

"The initiative will create systems and processes in collaboration with the government health departments for ownership, management, and regular maintenance of the energy systems and appliances. It will also result in knowledge products and resources to enable other states to replicate the initiative," it said.

This is in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Government of India, the National Health Mission and State Health Departments, it added.