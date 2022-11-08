IHH will soon float open offer for Fortis Healthcare, says its MD & CEO

IHH Healthcare Berhad is in talks with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to revive a stalled open offer to public shareholders of Fortis Healthcare Ltd, said its Managing Director and CEO Kelvin Loh.

The Malaysian company would like to do this “as soon as possible,” Loh said in an interview with Moneycontrol. The open offer could happen as early as this year, indicated Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman of Fortis Healthcare.

In November 2018, Fortis had made a preferential offer amounting to 31 percent of its equity base to IHH for Rs 4,000 crore. IHH had also earmarked around Rs 3,000 crore to make an open offer to the public shareholders of Fortis as mandated by Indian law. However, the open offer could not go through since the Supreme Court froze the IHH-Fortis deal in December 2018 after Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo moved the apex judicial body accusing the Singh brothers, erstwhile promoters of Fortis, of diverting funds to avoid paying it an arbitration award.

In September 2022, the Supreme Court passed final orders in the case sentencing the Singh brothers to six months in jail each for contempt of court. It also asked the Delhi high court which is hearing a related case to consider a forensic audit of transactions between Fortis Healthcare and RHT Trust, a firm associated with the Singh brothers. Fortis had used the money from IHH to buy assets of RHT, which is listed in Singapore. However, the apex court made no mention of the freeze on the IHH-Fortis deal.

The Supreme Court has disposed of all the cases and there is “no order pending against IHH and Fortis,” said Loh.

Loh said there was no requirement to change the offer price which was fixed at Rs 170 per share when IHH signed the deal with Fortis in 2018. Fortis shares ended the day 1.84 percent up at Rs 287.30 on BSE.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates