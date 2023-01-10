 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDBI Bank divestment will conclude in first half of FY24: DIPAM

Shweta Punj
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Bidders will move to the due diligence stage only after they clear the central bank’s fit and proper test.

The government will work with the market regulator and the central bank to facilitate the process of divestment in IDBI Bank, which will conclude by the first half of FY24, a top official said.

Domestic and foreign institutions have submitted expressions of interest for the 60.72 percent stake in IDBI Bank offered by the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India, along with the transfer of management control.

“We have had good response to IDBI Bank. As per our process, we don’t reveal the names and number of EOIs received,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, told Moneycontrol.

The IDBI Bank divestment is unique because a transaction in the banking space will be done through competitive bidding for the first time. In the past, banks have usually been bailed out.

The next steps include a fit and proper verification by the Reserve Bank of India and due diligence.

“So that we don’t get into any difficulties in the future, the qualified parties will have to be tested by the RBI. Only then will we move to the due diligence stage.