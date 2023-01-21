 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

ICICI Bank ED: SME lending growing at healthier pace, focus is on customer quality

Jinit Parmar
Jan 21, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

ICICI Bank's net interest income rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore from Rs 12,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director (ED) at ICICI Bank.

Lending to Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) has been growing at a healthier pace and remains a key focus area, said Sandeep Batra, Executive Director (ED) at ICICI Bank.

“SMEs have been growing at a healthier pace at this time. In fact, during the quarter ended December 2022, our SME portfolio grew by 25 percent YoY,” Batra said.

Batra, in a press conference after announcing the bank’s results for the quarter ended December 2022, said that the bank is focusing on retail, SME, corporate, rural, wholesale and all parts of the economy.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a 34.2 percent year-on-year increase helped by a healthy 21.4 percent growth in the domestic loan book and stable net interest margin (NIM).

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore from Rs 12,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Q3 results