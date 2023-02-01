Hyundai Motor India vehicle sales rise 16% to 62,276 units in January

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has registered a 16.6 per cent increase in vehicle sales at 62,276 units in January, the company said on Wednesday.

The company had retailed a total of 53,427 unit of vehicles in the year-ago period.

During the last month, domestic sales stood at 50,106 units as against 44,022 units sold in 2022. Exports grew 29.4 per cent at 12,170 units from 9,405 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said.

"We have begun CY2023 on a high note recording double digit growth in the month of January. The SUVs -- Tucson, Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Kona -- have maintained strong sales momentum in their respective segments, clocking 27,532 units in January," Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.