Hyundai inks pact to acquire GM India's Talegaon manufacturing facility

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

The company has inked a "term sheet" for the potential acquisition of identified assets related to the Maharashtra-based facility, the country's second largest carmaker said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has inked a term sheet to potentially acquire land, buildings and certain manufacturing equipment at General Motors India's Talegaon-based manufacturing plant.

The term sheet covers the proposed acquisition of land and buildings and certain machinery and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant, it added.

The proposed acquisition is subject to the signing of the Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement and fulfilment of conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and all the stakeholders related to the acquisition, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.