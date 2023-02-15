 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How lithium was discovered in J&K’s Reasi district

Irfan Amin Malik
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Lithium is used in the batteries that power EVs, mobile phones and other applications, and the discovery will be a boost for the government’s Make in India programme.

In 2018, a Geological Survey of India (GSI) team reached Salal, a hamlet nestling among the high mountains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, to collect samples for identification of different minerals.

The team stayed put in Salal, 77 kilometres from Jammu, and kept collecting samples for research, investigation and processing.

On February 9, the ministry of mines claimed that it had discovered huge deposits of lithium — 5.9 million tonnes — in the village. If the estimate of 5.9 million tonnes of reserves in Salal turns out to be true, India will have the fifth-largest lithium reserves in the world, ahead of the US.

The discovery is crucial, given that it comes at a time when India is going all out for a green transition, particularly in transportation, where electric vehicle adoption is being given a big push. Lithium is used in the batteries that power EVs, mobile phones and other applications, and the discovery will be a boost for the government’s Make in India programme.