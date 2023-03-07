 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How India Inc is reversing gender stereotypes

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 07, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Ensuring diversity at the workplace is not just a business imperative but an opportunity to unlock increased employee productivity. This results in better performance, and eventually, results.

Consulting firm Mckinsey, in a 2019 analysis, found that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25 percent more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile.

However, a 2022 report by the same firm said 40 percent of women leaders say their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work isn’t acknowledged at all in performance reviews. This calls for an urgent need for holistic policies to promote diversity in the workplace.

As International Women’s Day approaches, Moneycontrol explores how major companies in India Inc are approaching the equality question, keeping in mind the unique challenges of Indian women.