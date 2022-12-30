 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Ericsson is gearing up to attract and retain talent in the 5G world

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 30, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Priyanka Anand, Vice President and Head of Human Resources, South East Asia, Oceania & India at Ericsson, talks about talent availability and diversity in India’s telecom industry.

More than 25 percent of Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson’s employees are in India, making the country one of the most important parts of its overall operations. As of 2021, Ericsson had over 26,000 employees in South-East Asia, Oceania and India.

“It's huge, it is diverse, it's complex, and we create skilled staff, transactional to strategic, with high-end technical competence even at the lowest end of the spectrum,” Priyanka Anand, Vice President and Head of Human Resources, South East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

By making employees “CEOs of their careers”, almost 45 percent of total positions have been filled through internal mobility. Further, the HR leader said the attrition rate has been below the market benchmark.

“The biggest reassurance that we are on the right track is that in the past couple of years, despite the highs and the lows, our attrition in India has always been in single digits,” she said.

Edited excerpts:

How do you see India in terms of talent availability concerning skills required for the telecom industry? How has it changed over the last 4-5 years?