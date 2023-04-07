 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

The voluntary recall covers the 2022 model of the CB300R.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Friday said it is recalling around 2,000 CB300R bike units due to a manufacturing fault in the right crankcase cover of the engine.

The company has identified that due to an inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, there are chances of sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said in a statement.

This could further cause the sealing plug to come off and engine oil to splash out, it added.