Hiring in India’s top 3 IT companies drops 65 percent in FY23 from last year

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

TCS, HCLTech, and Infosys' net additions fell sharply year on year in Q4FY23, with only 884 employees added on a net basis compared to 68,257 in Q4FY22.

It's been a fiscal year of slowing net additions in each quarter, but India's top three IT companies — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCLTech — saw a steep drop in their net addition for the 2023 fiscal year — down cumulatively from 1.97 lakh to 68,886 — a 65 percent drop. This came as companies reported a dismal quarter and were not particularly optimistic about the near term due to the banking crisis in US regional banks and European banks, as well as the macroeconomic climate at large.

Hiring is considered an indicator of demand, and the stress was visible in Q4FY23. There was a 98.7 percent drop in the number of employees the three companies added on a net basis in Q4FY23 compared to the same period last year.

TCS, HCLTech, and Infosys added just 884 employees on a net basis in Q4FY23, compared to 68,257 in Q4FY22. Sequentially, the net addition of the three companies has fallen from 2,375 in Q3FY23.