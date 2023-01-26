 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindenburg vs Adani: The short seller taking on the Indian businessman

Jan 26, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Now the activist short seller behind Hindenburg Research is going after his biggest game yet — what Hindenburg is calling, with characteristic chutzpah, “The Largest Con in Corporate History.’’

Over the past few years, Nathan Anderson has made a name with analysis that sends stocks sinking.

His target: Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, a figure even richer than Bill Gates or Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $113.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Hindenburg on Tuesday leveled a series of extraordinary allegations about the sprawling Adani Group conglomerate — the result, it said, of a two-year investigation into what it’s characterizing as a brazen scheme of stock manipulation and accounting fraud dating back decades.