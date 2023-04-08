 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindenburg-Adani: Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

Apr 08, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Talking to reporters, Pawar said if a JPC has 21 members, 15 will be from the ruling party and six from the opposition due to numerical strength in Parliament, which will create doubts on the panel.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on April 8 said he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

He said the apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges with a direction of submitting the report in a specific time period.

"I am not completely opposed to the JPCthere have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," Pawar said.