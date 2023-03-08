 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here’s why startup hub Bengaluru is the world’s second-slowest city

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

The city’s road network, spanning 14,000 km (of which major road networks comprise less than 20 percent), had a total vehicle population of 1.08 crore until February this year.

In the country’s tech capital, an average of 775 vehicles jostle for road space every km, according to the transport department’s latest records.

Of the total vehicles registered in the city, two-wheelers constitute the maximum number with 73.06 lakh (density: 521 per km), followed by 22.2 lakh cars (158 per km).  In addition to this, vehicles registered in other districts and states are also plying on city roads.

A traffic index published by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom in February this year stated that Bengaluru was the second-most congested city in the globe during 2022. The report mentioned that it took an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds for commuters to cover a 10km stretch in the city centre last year. The average speed during peak hour in the central business district (CBD) was 18kmph.