 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Here's what combined Air India will look like by 2024

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

Air India's market share in the domestic market will jump from around 9 percent in October 2022 to around 27 percent after the amalgamation. Vistara and Air Asia India currently control 9.2 and 7.6 percent of the current market share.

The Air India Maharaja is getting a makeover as the Tata Group plans to merge the four airlines it owns, Air India, and its subsidiary Air India Express, along with Vistara and AirAsia India.

The announcement of the merger of Vistara and Air India came on November 29, the death anniversary of legendary industrialist JRD Tata.

While the takeover of AirAsia India by Air India Express came on November 2. With 2024 set as the target date for the completion of the amalgamation, Air India is expected to grow multifold in the next 16 months.

Air India's market share in the domestic market will jump from around 9 percent in October 2022 to around 27 percent after the amalgamation. Vistara and Air Asia India currently control 9.2 and 7.6 percent of the current market share.

The airline's international market share will also rise to around 25 percent by 2024.

Vistara started flying in January 2015. AirAsia India was launched in 2014, while Air India Express began operations back in 2005.