Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Leading electrical goods and appliances maker Havells India on Tuesday said it has entered into a commercial agreement with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB to introduce Solid State Circuit Breaker (SSCB) technology in the domestic market.

By introducing SSCB, Havells is strengthening its position in the switchgear segment. It also highlights Havells' focus on innovative and future-ready solutions, said a joint statement.

"With this association, Havells is positioned to make a significant impact in the Indian electrical industry," it said.

India's demand for high-power applications is expected to grow faster in the coming decades, and the power system is projected to become technologically superior, smart, and conducive to IT-enabled data sharing and management technology, said Havells.