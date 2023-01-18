 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gupshup's new tool aims to help enterprises build ChatGPT-like chatbots

Vikas SN
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Conversational messaging platform Gupshup announced on January 18 that it is harnessing OpenAI's GPT-3 technology to launch a new artificial intelligence-powered tool that will build advanced conversational chatbots for enterprises.

OpenAI's GPT-3 is a large language model that currently powers ChatGPT, a general purpose chatbot that has captured the public's imagination in recent weeks.

By harnessing this technology, Gupshup is launching a new tool called Auto Bot Builder that will build powerful chatbots customised to an enterprise using proprietary enterprise knowledge base and domain expertise.

Using the Auto Bot Builder tool, a user can instantly create a chatbot using content from their website, documents, message logs, product catalogues, database, and other corporate systems of record. The tool accepts content of any size, processes it, and fine-tunes the large language model to the specific context.

"For an enterprise, this dramatically reduces the time and effort required to create a chatbot because previously to create high-quality language chatbots, it would sometimes take weeks and months, but now you can get it done in hours and days," Gupshup chief executive Beerud Sheth told Moneycontrol.

This tool, according to the company, also reduces the effort required to create conversational experiences to improve customer engagement and enables enterprises to develop more of these experiences for use cases spanning the entire customer lifecycle, including marketing, commerce, and support, in a faster manner.