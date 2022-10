Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a maker of guided missile systems, and Dassault Aviation Pvt Ltd announced on October 21 a memorandum of understanding for integrating BDL weapon systems like astra and smart anti-airfield weapon on Rafale aircraft for Indian armed forces and future exports.

Further, BDL has signed MoUs with Ashok Leyland Defence Systems, Mahindra Defence Systems, Newspace Technologies, and others.