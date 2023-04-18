 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GSK plans to buy Canada's Bellus Health for $2 billion to expand on respiratory therapies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

The experimental drug- camlipixant, is at the heart of the deal, which is in late-stage development as a treatment for refractory chronic cough (RCC)

GSK plans to buy Canada-based drug developer Bellus Health Inc in an all-cash deal for $2 billion as the British drugmaker expands its bet on respiratory therapies, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

The move to restore its pipeline comes as GSK investors mull whether there is enough in the medicine cabinet to keep the momentum going into the next decade with expected loss of patent protection of one of its key compounds.

The experimental drug- camlipixant, is at the heart of the deal, which is in late-stage development as a treatment for refractory chronic cough (RCC). The condition can cause patients to cough more than 900 times a day for more than a year. Around 10 million patients globally suffer from it and so far, there are no approved therapies, the report added.