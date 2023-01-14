 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greta Thunberg joins march on German village in protest against coal mine expansion

The clearing of the village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was agreed between RWE and the government in a deal that allowed the energy giant to demolish Lutzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal

As the protesters, including Greta Thunberg, neared the village, they were confronted by police in riot gear, and some used batons to push the protesters back.

Around 6,000 protesters – including climate activist Greta Thunberg – marched through mud and rain to the German village of Luetzerath on Saturday, according to a police estimate, demonstrating against the expansion of an opencast lignite mine.

The clearing of the village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was agreed between RWE and the government in a deal that allowed the energy giant to demolish Lutzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and saving five villages originally slated for destruction.

”This is a betrayal of present and fuure generations… Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable,” Thunberg said on a podium, after she marched with a cardboard sign saying in German ”Luetzi stays”, using a shortened name of the village.

As the protesters neared the village, they were confronted by police in riot gear, and some used batons to push the protesters back.

Regional police said on Twitter it had used force to stop people from breaking through barriers an nearing the danger zone at the edge of the excavation area.

Earlier this week, police cleared out protesters from buildings they have occupied for almost two years in attempt to stop the nearby mine’s expansion.