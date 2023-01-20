 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Green energy, global integration key to positive economic outlook: Global leaders

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

The threat of rising inflation seems to have abated in many parts of the world, thanks in part to interest rate increases from some central banks, experts said on the last day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos.

Signs of declining inflation, resilient consumer spending and strong labour markets, among others, suggest that growth could be rebounding in the short term, global financial leaders said on Friday.

"My message is that it is less bad than we feared a couple of months ago, but that doesn't quite get to us to being good," said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

While many decision makers have expressed determination to sustain rates, there is a risk that recent improvements could cause leaders to ease rates.

"The greatest tragedy in this moment would be if central banks were to lurch away from a focus on assuring price stability prematurely and we were to have to fight this battle twice," said Lawrence H Summers, Professor at Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

A major economic priority worldwide for 2023 involves accelerating decarbonisation.