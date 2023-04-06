 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt targets 1.2 MMT green hydrogen annual production in first three years of incentive programme

Sweta Goswami
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

The maximum incentive for green hydrogen production will be Rs 50 per kg, which will come down to Rs 30 per kg in the third year. For electrolyser manufacturing, the incentive will be offered for the first five years with the government also suggesting a possible performance multiplier matrix to reward lower energy consumption and penalise higher energy consumption to push high efficiency electrolysers.

The Union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on January 4, 2023.

The government has proposed an incentive of up to Rs 50 per kilogram (kg) production of green hydrogen in India, which will come down to a maximum of Rs 30 per kg by the third year of the scheme, documents seen by Moneycontrol showed.

After being approved by the Union Cabinet on January 4, the government released a blueprint for its ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) on January 13, with a total initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, of which Rs 17,490 crore has been kept for the production-linked incentives (PLIs) for producing green hydrogen and manufacturing electrolysers.

Now, the government has prepared the draft proposals for the two PLI schemes, copies of which have been accessed by Moneycontrol. The proposal on green hydrogen production states that the proposed incentive outlay will be Rs 13,050 crore spread over three years. “Beneficiaries under the scheme will be selected through a competitive bidding process. The incentive will start at a cap of ₹50/kg and end at a cap of ₹30/kg. Prospective bidders will quote the base incentive for the first year of production with the upper cap of ₹50/kg. Incentive is proposed to be higher in the initial period and will gradually taper off,” read the draft proposal.

With Rs 13,050 crore worth of incentive for green hydrogen production, the government is aiming at indigenous production of about 3.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) in three years. Annually, the target is to produce 1.2 MMT of green hydrogen in India for these three years. The bidding for the PLIs is likely to happen in three tranches, with a total bid capacity of 400,000 MMT in each tranche. The maximum allocation to a single bidder has been set at 150,000 MMT per annum. Senior officials in the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) said the government is aiming to open the first tranche by June this year.