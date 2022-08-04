Govt says sufficient coal stock available at power plants to run them for an average of 11 days

The Central government on August 4 said that there is sufficient coal available at thermal power plants to run them for an average of 11 days.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha RK Singh, the minister of power and new and renewable energy, said that as of July 27, 29.5 million tonne of coal stock available was available at thermal power plants across India.

"The coal stock available with the thermal power plants monitored on a daily basis by CEA was about 29.5 MT, as on 27.07.2022, which was about 52% of the normative coal stock required to be maintained by the thermal power plants," Singh said in his response.

He added that between April and June, the Indian Railways had deployed 434 rakes per day to transport coal across India. The 434 rakes used by the Indian Railways was 32 percent more when compared to the corresponding period of 2021-22.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Similarly, in July, 425 rakes were used every day to transport coal across the country, which was 41 percent more than the corresponding period in July 2021.

The Indian Railways has been working with Coal India and power producers to ensure that there are no shortages of coal during the monsoon even if heavy rains disrupt coal production and transportation.

The national transporter is targetting to dispatch around 50 million tonnes (MT) of coal to powerhouses in both July and August by using around 450 rakes per day to ensure that there is adequate coal available.