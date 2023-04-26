 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Govt revises merit order in power exchanges to maintain low costs

Sweta Goswami
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

Under the revised mechanism, the merit order for power dispatch in the exchanges will be decided a day in advance instead of the he current 1.5 hours. The system will also include all thermal power generators, instead of just NTPC's thermal stations, which is currently the case.

Since, 2014, the government has added 184.6 GW of additional generation capacity and 1,78,000 circuit kilometers of transmission line to connect the whole country into one grid.

The government has finalised a revised structure of electricity dispatch in the day-ahead market (DAM) of power exchanges, the ministry of power said in a statement on April 26.

Under the revised mechanism, the merit order for power dispatch in the exchanges will be decided a day in advance instead of the he current 1.5 hours. The system will also include all thermal power generators, instead of just NTPC's thermal stations, which is currently the case.

The system, known as the Day-Ahead National level Merit Order Despatch Mechanism, has been revised to give more time to generating units to prepare for the demand, which will also results in cost optimisation.

"As per the revised mechanism, the Merit Order for cheapest generating resources across the country to meet the system demand, would be, finalised a day in advance as against 1.5 hours in the existing system," read the ministry's statement.