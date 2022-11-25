 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt looking to sell 5%-10% in Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, RCF: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

The government is looking to sell a tranche of its stake via the offer-for-sale (OFS) mechanism.

The Indian government is planning to sell 5-10 percent in Coal India, Hindustan Zinc and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Bloomberg reported on November 25. The report suggested that the sale of small stakes in state-run firms is to push a stock market boom and boost revenue in the final quarter of the financial year.

At present value, the sale at lower end of the range could fetch the Centre around Rs 16,500 crore or $2 billion, as per calculations reported by Bloomberg.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Moneycontrol reported in May this year that the Union Cabinet has approved sale of government's entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Limited.