Govt eases norms for certain sectors under Export Promotion Capital Goods scheme

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

Under the scheme, imports of capital goods are allowed duty free, subject to an export obligation.

The latest relaxation will be available for hotel, healthcare, and educational sectors, the commerce ministry said in a statement. Representational Image (Reuters)

In a relief to exporters from hotel, healthcare, and educational sectors, the government on Friday announced a one-time relaxation for them with respect to maintaining the average export obligation under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme.

"This relaxation has been provided in light of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This relief will help the hotel, healthcare and educational sectors to cope with the negative impact of the pandemic on their export activities," the statement said.

For 2020-21 and 2021-22, these sectors will not be required to maintain the average export obligation for EPCG authorisations issued to them.

"The government has announced a one-time relaxation from maintaining the average export obligation and an option to extend the export obligation period for certain sectors under the EPCG scheme," it said.