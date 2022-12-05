 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Twinkle Khanna's ​Tweak India

Sanghamitra Kar
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST

Tweak India, based in Mumbai, will operate under Good Media Co, led by Priyanka Gill, co-founder of the Good Glamm Group and CEO of Good Media Co.

In the face of increasing competition in the direct-to-consumer sector, content-to-commerce firm the Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51 percent stake in Twinkle Khanna's digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.

The company did not disclose the value of the transaction.

The conglomerate, led by Darpan Sanghvi, has been building a house of brands through acquisitions over the last two years. With this latest acquisition,  the conglomerate has so far acquired 12 companies and raised $250 million in the last year.

The Good Glamm Group consists of a portfolio of beauty and personal care brands with a digital ecosystem comprised of content, community, and creator assets.

The most recent acquisition Tweak India, a new-age digital media company founded by celebrity and author Twinkle Khanna, has content centred on women in formats such as video and events, among others.

“This acquisition will help us optimise each other’s strengths. We would like to grow our revenue and also expand all our verticals. We want to focus and penetrate into the Hindi market. These are the next immediate goals,” Khanna told Moneycontrol.