Goldman Sachs slashes CEO David Solomon’s pay about 30% to $25 million

Jan 27, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Chief Executive Officer David Solomon’s compensation by about 30% to $25 million for 2022, a year in which the share price and profit tumbled and the firm retreated from a highly public effort to create a consumer bank.

The package includes a $2 million base salary and $23 million in variable compensation, with $16.1 million of that in the form of restricted stock units.

The investment-banking giant poured billions of dollars into its consumer effort, dubbed Marcus, only to suffer $3.8 billion in pretax losses over the past three years. Solomon has conceded that the company tried to push too quickly into the sector.

Goldman embarked on one of its biggest rounds of job cuts ever this year, with a plan to eliminate about 3,200 jobs as it sought to keep a lid on costs.