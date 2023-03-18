Godawari Power & Ispat board gives nod to Rs 250 crore share buyback via tender offer route

The board of Godawari Power & Ispat on March 18 approved the plan to buy back shares worth up to Rs 250 crore, via the tender offer route.

The board has given the nod to buy back 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 5 each face value, accounting for 3.66 percent of the total equity shares, the company informed the stock exchanges.

The buyback price has been fixed as "Rs 500 per share", which is over 22 percent higher than the last closing price.

The aggregate amount to be spent for the share buyback, amounting to Rs 250 crore, represents 8.14 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital and 7.67 percent of the company's free reserves, as per the regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News