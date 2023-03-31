 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Go First said not to have paid rentals for 10 planes to three lessors

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

The lessors have written to India’s aviation regulator about the payment delays and they could ask for deregistration of the aircraft as the next step.

Go First

Low-fare carrier Go First has not paid lease rentals for 10 planes for the past two months, forcing its lessors to write to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the matter, people aware of the development told Moneycontrol.

“Go First has not paid lease rentals for the past two months and despite multiple extensions, there are no signs that the airline will be paying,” said an official aware of the talks between the airline and its lessors.

AerCap Holdings, Celestial Aviation, and BOC Aviation have written to the DGCA over the lease rental dues from Go First for 10 Airbus A320 neo aircraft.

While the lessors have not asked the DGCA to deregister the aircraft, that is likely to be the next step. The lessors will file for deregistration in a month if payment of Rs 700 crore is not made by the airline, the person said.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show