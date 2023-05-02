 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Go First insolvency: What does it mean for Indian aviation?

Ameya Joshi
May 02, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

No airline in India has been able to start operations after grounding. The prolonged efforts to revive Jet Airways, a first under IBC, have not borne any results yet.

Go First is the second airline, after Jet Airways, to file for bankruptcy since 2019

From a May to forget to a May to remember, Indian aviation was looking forward to a change of fortunes. A Covid-induced lockdown had all but grounded airlines from March 25 to May 24, 2020. Subsequent waves of Covid led to a significant impact on recovery, until this year when revenge tourism led a comeback.

As April came to a close, the industry recorded the highest ever traffic in any April in the past, paving the blocks for a splendid quarter - until Go First stopped bookings for flights tomorrow and beyond.

The airline soon followed up with a formal communication informing that it is voluntarily filing for bankruptcy with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and blaming the situation on Pratt & Whitney not adhering to the arbitration award.

