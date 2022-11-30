GO FIRST inducts 55th Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet

GoFirst inducted its 55th Airbus A320 neo on November 30, increasing its total fleet to now comprises of 60 aircraft, of which 55 are A320neo and 5 are A320ceo.
The airline has taken delivery of one A320neo each in September, October, and November and another such aircraft is due to arrive this month and another in December. The airline has placed an order for 144 aircraft with Airbus.
Earlier this week, GoFirst secured an additional Rs 400 crore under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.
Go First, which can take up to Rs 1,500 crore under the scheme, has so far availed at least a total of Rs 800 crore.
Go First has also received confirmation from Pratt and Whitney of the delivery of serviceable engines soon and the same will be immediately put into service within December 2022.
"With the induction of many serviceable engines, GO FIRST expects to increase the frequency and number of flights to provide improved connectivity to its passengers and to regain its market share," the company said in a press release.
With several aircraft non-operational, the airline is also grappling with flight delays and rescheduling of departure times. In addition, its on-time performance (OTP) has also taken a hit.
Several passengers have taken to social media to express their grievances over flight delays and cancellations by the airline.
A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has rules to deal with delays and cancellations, which will be strictly enforced.
“If any airline is not respecting the rules, we will take steps and ensure redressal,” the official said. In October, the carrier’s market share declined to 7 percent, while OTP stood at 60.7 percent. As per official figures, it carried 8.02 lakh passengers last month. Its market share in September was 7.9 per cent.