Global slowdown, SVB collapse may delay real estate launches; dent commercial sector

Souptik Datta
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Experts say the economic slowdown and rising interest rates may stall investments by millennials in Indian real estate.

Sankey Prasad, chairman of Colliers India

Global headwinds following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US will dent affordability in the commercial real estate sector, especially in IT hubs such as Bengaluru, experts said.

In the mid-segment residential sector, already grappling with rising home loan interest rates and layoffs, launches will be slower, they said.

“If the slowdown continues, we could see a low gross commercial absorption of as much as 30-33 million square feet. And this can potentially delay new residential launches already in the pipeline,” Sankey Prasad, chairman of Colliers India, told Moneycontrol. “However, the sector has the potential to recover if the slowdown does not last past June.”

Prasad explained that the SVB collapse will mostly impact the US-market-based technology sector and startups.