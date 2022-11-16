 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Getting crisis-ready: How SMEs can overcome a growth slump

M Muneer
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

Every business has its lows but events like the coronavirus outbreak can test even the best. A robust sales pipeline, new offerings and brand building, with some help from technology, can come in handy during a downturn

Cut-throat competition, price wars, lack of innovation, bad service, supply-chain woes… the list of hurdles in the way of business growth is endless and forever changing. And it doesn’t even include the so-called black swan events like floods, a pandemic or political unrest.

The coronavirus lockdown and the economic downturn have hit small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the hardest. Losses have been mounting and credit lines have dried up, there seems to be no end to SME troubles. More companies have shut down in the past four years than in the last 16 years.

These trying times call for preparing for such setbacks and SME owners can use these guidelines to draw up their survival guides.

1 Keep building the sales pipeline 

Businesses will always have highs and lows and sometimes lows are more frequent and prolonged, as is with the textiles industry.

Every four years or so, this industry goes through a slump and the coronavirus pandemic dealt a double blow. Getting new customers for industrial businesses can be slow in a low season, which means as an SME owner, you can never stop your selling process.