 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Gem, jewellery exports decline 23.7% to Rs 21,501.96 crore in March; marginally up in FY23

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

The total gem and jewellery exports during 2021-22 stood at Rs 2,93,193.19 crores (USD 39,331.71 million), the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

Representative Image

India's overall gem and jewellery exports grew marginally by 2.48 percent to Rs 3,00,462.52 crore (USD 37,468.66 million) in 2022-23 due to global challenges like inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and the lockdown in China for almost six months, GJEPC said on April 18.

The total gem and jewellery exports during 2021-22 stood at Rs 2,93,193.19 crores (USD 39,331.71 million), the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

The overall exports of gems and jewellery declined by 23.75 per cent to Rs 21,501.96 crores (USD 2,612.65 million) in March 2023 compared to Rs 28,198.36 crores (USD 3,699.90 million) in the same month last year.

India's gem and jewellery industry has shown remarkable resilience and perseverance in the face of global challenges. Despite inflation in the US, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the lockdown in China for almost six months, a key market, the industry has managed to put up a commendable performance," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said.