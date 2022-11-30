 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gaming industry is booming, here are the jobs that are in demand

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

A cross-section of gaming industry leaders speak about how candidates can prepare to enter the gaming industry and which job roles are in demand.

India’s gaming industry is booming. The market hit $2.6 billion in financial year 2022 and is projected to reach $8.6 billion in FY27, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 27 percent. But it's not just about the numbers.

Around two-thirds of serious gamers want to explore gaming as a full-time or a part-time career, according to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022.

While becoming a gamer remains the most preferred choice, other options like becoming an influencer or a gaming software developer also interests the potential job candidates.

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of gaming industry leaders to find out how candidates can prepare themselves to enter the booming gaming industry and which job roles are in demand.

Demand and supply

According to a TeamLease Digital report, currently 50,000 individuals are working directly in the gaming industry, with 30 percent of the workforce being programmers and developers.