Gadkari launches 'surety bond insurance' for infra sector

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Road, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday launched the country's first-ever surety bond insurance product, a move that would reduce the dependence of infra developers of bank guarantee.

The product, from the stable of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, has been developed in response to a demand identified by the industry and the government.

Surety Bond Insurance will act as a security arrangement for infrastructure projects and will insulate the contractor as well as the principal (contract awarding authority).

The product will cater to the requirements of a diversified group of contractors, many of whom are operating in today's increasingly volatile environment, he said while launching the product.

He assured the insurance industry that this is going to be a secured business for them as he has transformed the infra sector through various measures.

The Surety Bond Insurance is a risk transfer tool for the principal and shields the principal from the losses that may arise in case the contractor fails to perform their contractual obligation.