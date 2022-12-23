 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Food regulator specifies dimensions for new logo for vegan food packaging

Dec 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that every package of vegan food should carry the logo as specified in the notification.

India's food safety watchdog has notified the specifications for the logo to be printed on vegan food packaging which was made mandatory last year.

The logo carrying a green-coloured V representing vegan food should be 10mm long and 7mm wide. The logo with a green border should carry an image of a leaf that is 3.25mm long and should be placed in the center of the V in the logo. The word vegan should be mentioned in the logo which should be 7mm in length and 2mm in height. The overall size of the logo should be 15mm in length and breadth.

FSSAI had last year launched a logo specifically to identify vegan foods to help consumers easily identify and differentiate them from non-vegan foods.

The government has defined vegan food as foods, including ingredients, additives, flavourings, enzymes and carriers, or processing aids, that are not of animal origin and in whose production and processing, ingredients, additives, flavourings, enzymes and carriers, or processing aids that are of animal origin are not used.

The food regulator has also asked manufacturers to ensure good manufacturing practices so that there is no unintended presence of non-vegan substances.