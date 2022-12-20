 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
French investors willing to invest in defence, agriculture and renewable sectors in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Investors in France have expressed willingness to invest in Uttar Pradesh in various sectors, including defence, agriculture, dairy, food processing, IT, renewable energy and water transport, officials said on Tuesday.

A state delegation led by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT minister Yogendra Upadhyay reached Paris on Monday and met representatives of a number of big industrial houses, according to officials.

The visit of the delegation was part of the series of roadshows being carried out by the state government in various countries.

The delegation invited the French investors to Uttar Pradesh for the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held from February 10-12 next year.

During the meeting with Maurya, Business France's Asia and Pacific Area Coordinator Jean Francois Ambrosio expressed his intention to further strengthen Indo-French bilateral ties through partnerships in the fields of food processing, agriculture and dairy.

The delegation also met Gunjan Bhardwaj from Partex NV which signed a Rs 1,000 crore investment intent to set up AMRUT -- a patient data exchange in Varanasi to harness the power of artificial intelligence in the healthcare system.