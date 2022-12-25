 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

FPIs invest Rs 11,557 cr in equities in Dec; COVID updates to drive flows in near term

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested a net sum of Rs 11,557 crore in equities during December 1-23.

Representative image

Foreign investors have infused a net Rs 11,557 crore in Indian equities in December so far despite a market correction and increasing concerns over re-emergence of COVID in China and some other parts of the world.

Going ahead, macro data from the US and COVID news will drive FPI flows and the markets in the near term, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested a net sum of Rs 11,557 crore in equities during December 1-23.

This comes following a net investment of over Rs 36,200 crore in November primarily due to weakening of the US dollar index and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.

Prior to this, foreign investors pulled out Rs 8 crore in October and Rs 7,624 crore in September, data with the depositories showed.

”Despite correction in the markets, increasing concerns over re-emergence of COVID in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US, FPIs remained net buyers in the Indian equity markets (in December),” said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India.