Former Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries was 'involuntarily terminated'

Former Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant Brian Humphries was involuntarily terminated without cause, the company said as part of its stock exchange filings. It was widely speculated that Humphries had been fired after the sudden surprise appointment of Ravi Kumar S as CEO, as well as Humphries’ own post on LinkedIn that it “was announced” that he would be stepping down as CEO.

In its proxy filing, the company said that Humphries’ separation “was considered an involuntary termination without cause”. When an executive is involuntarily terminated without cause, it doesn’t have to do with any misconduct or malfeasance, and they are entitled to severance payment.

It came after the company’s multi-year underperformance, where it had ceded market share in key verticals and saw skyrocketing attrition levels for a company that was once considered to be the barometer of growth for the industry.

In January, Ravi Kumar S, who was initially supposed to join the company as President of Cognizant Americas, was appointed as CEO, along with Stephen J Rohleder as the Chairman of the Board. In his letter to shareholders, Rohleder said that the Board saw sustained strategic and operational progress. "In preparing for 2023, however, the Board recognized the need for Cognizant to progress faster, increase its commercial momentum and accelerate revenue growth. We believed that doing so required a CEO transition," he said, and it was after this that Kumar was named as CEO in January 2023 effective immediately.

Haripriya Suresh