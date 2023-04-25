 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries was 'involuntarily terminated'

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

The Chairman of Cognizant's Board said a CEO transition was required for Cognizant to progress faster, increase its commercial momentum and accelerate revenue growth.

While this was widely speculated, Cognizant has not previously said that Humphries was terminated.

Former Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant Brian Humphries was involuntarily terminated without cause, the company said as part of its stock exchange filings. It was widely speculated that Humphries had been fired after the sudden surprise appointment of Ravi Kumar S as CEO, as well as Humphries’ own post on LinkedIn that it “was announced” that he would be stepping down as CEO.

In its proxy filing,  the company said that Humphries’ separation “was considered an involuntary termination without cause”. When an executive is involuntarily terminated without cause, it doesn’t have to do with any misconduct or malfeasance, and they are entitled to severance payment.

It came after the company’s multi-year underperformance, where it had ceded market share in key verticals and saw skyrocketing attrition levels for a company that was once considered to be the barometer of growth for the industry.

