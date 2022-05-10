Former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora joins agri-tech startup as chairman

Sunil Arora, the former chief election commissioner (CEC) of India, has joined agri-tech start-up ‘Gram Unnati’ as its new non-executive chairman, the company said on May 10.

While welcoming Arora to the board, Aneesh Jain, founder and chief executive of the start-up, said the retired administrator’s “rich experience…and direction will enable Gram Unnati to further improve its market-linked solution for farmers, and sustainably enhance their incomes.”

Founded in 2013 by IIT-Kharagpur graduate Jain, Gram Unnati provides “advisory services, access to high quality inputs at low cost and market linkages to marginal farmers along with customized production, logistics and end-to-end quality control of agri produce to institutional buyers”.

A retired IAS officer, Arora has served as secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) before taking charge as the CEC of India.

Arora was also a former chairman and managing director of Indian Airlines from 2000 to 2005 and has also served as the additional chief secretary (home) in the Rajasthan government.

"Aneesh and the entire team at Gram Unnati have over the years built something truly remarkable...a sustainable and scalable solution to one of the greatest challenges faced by Indian farmers – access to fair markets. It gives me great pleasure and excitement to be a part of this young company’s journey towards a stronger foundation and higher milestones,” Arora said.