Foreign universities in India: A welcome step, but experts want clarity

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 10, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

With higher-education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) releasing draft rules to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India, the Indian education community has its fingers crossed.

From raising the standard of Indian education to decreasing the outflow of students, education experts have welcomed UGC’s decision. But that welcome has been cautious, as they want to know the finer details.

Control migration of students?

The National Education Policy of 2020 has fixed a target Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 percent by 2030. This is nearly double the current GER of 26.3 percent. In alignment with this target, introduced in NEP 2020, the UGC draft guidelines also aim to have more opportunities for Indian students looking to enrol in universities abroad.

“If these universities get a chance to run their programmes in India, it would be a win-win situation for both — the universities who are setting up their presence in India as well as the students who wish to go abroad to these universities,” said Dr Meena Chintamaneni, Pro-VC of SVKM's NMIMS, a Mumbai-based university.

However, other experts are not sure how much of an impact the move will have, at least for 10-15 years.