For SMEs, customer experience more critical than relationship

A majority of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the B2B sector rely on customer relationship management (CRM) systems to manage their customer details. A good CRM process is a given but customer experience management (CEM) is the emerging trend.

As I wrote recently, B2B companies rely more on tradeshows and exhibitions to develop leads and build the brand but their participation is increasingly distant and lacklustre. They should learn from automotive and IT industries to leverage trade events.

CME, the new sheriff in town

B2B companies’ tradeshow strategy has remained unchanged for years. “We are not showing this for consumers, so we do not need to use latest interactive technology and no experiential marketing for industrial customers.”

They may be right about consumer marketers wanting to interact with consumers, as the brand is critical there. Even if that is the case, does that stop B2B from using similar techniques to get the “brand width”? I believe B2B should drive more and more CEM.

Here are some pointers:

1 We need to differentiate ourselves. In a tradeshow, companies across the board showcase their latest products and technologies. But how do they move away from the dull “show-only” to providing experiential marketing to industrial buyers?

If you can do it differently from the rest, chances are you will attract more visitors and increase the leads. During the Expo 2020 in Dubai, Saudi Arabia dazzled with its tech advancement and use of interactive tech. In comparison, India was a pale shadow as were most of the developing economies.

2 Use of social media will aid your CEM push. You can put it to good use ahead of an event and get potential customers excited. You can also make use of some contests or teasers about what you are planning at the event.

A video and photo album on social media channels can also create a buzz. Some use microsites dedicated to the event and their plans for the stall on what is new.

Many have used LinkedIn groups to initiate discussion on the topic relevant to the theme of the show. Metaverse will be the next step towards creating excitement and also getting the attention of those who cannot come to the event physically.

3 All social media efforts should provide pointers to your stall number and the brand should be visible in all messages, blogs and discussions, so that potential customers can find you easily at the tradeshow.

At the tradeshow, you can use Facebook effectively by going live and can automate the page by forwarding tweets. Some folks start a live Twitter chat to engage with customers. Live interviews can be videotaped at the stall and posted on YouTube or own channels.

You can also launch some contests linking social media to get the customers to visit your stall. There is so much one can do with social media platforms to create special experiences for targetted customers. So, go ahead and carve your niche at the next tradeshow.

Think on your toes

Are tradeshows the only way to create experiences? Where do your clients and prospects turn out in large numbers? It is easy for consumer marketers as they can go and distribute samples almost anywhere.

Computer companies have used some innovative ways to do B2B marketing. For instance, a leading brand tied up with many large companies to sell its laptops to employees at special rates. They displayed their products and allowed users to sample them in the reception area of the companies. They also promoted the deal with some attractive options—a win-win for the computer firm and the client companies as well.

In B2B marketing, a meeting with the top management of the customer company becomes a must. How do SMEs reach out and create an experience for them?

Corporate sponsorship of major thought leadership events, golf events or other private sessions with leading management gurus could be the best route to reach out to them.

SMEs can also host events exclusively with thought leaders virtually, which will also save them money. They should ensure the presence of key customers and prospects at such events. It is useful to engage with the CEO and build a one-on-one relationship. We have also seen SMEs taking branded tables at large prestigious events where they invite their customers to sit as VIPs and mingle with the speakers.

These are only a few examples of creating CEM for your prospects and customers in the B2B space. SMEs can try more such initiatives to build relationships.