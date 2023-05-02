 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Food-tech start-up Pluckk acquires 100% stake in meal kit brand KOOK

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

The acquisition was through a combination of cash and equity, the company said in a statement.

Pluckk, a digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand in the fruits and vegetables (F&V) space, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of KOOK, an Indian food-tech startup that offers a range of DIY meal kits, at a deal value of USD 1.3 million.

KOOK offers do-it-yourself (DIY) ready-to-cook meal kits that make cooking easier for everyone by providing pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. With a reputation for catering to various dietary preferences and cooking skills, KOOK has a strong presence in Delhi and Mumbai.

"With KOOK's strong target audience and expertise in meal kits, Pluckk is well-positioned to deliver the best quality fresh food to end-consumers in this thriving USD 15 billion market," it said.