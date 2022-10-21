Flights approved for winter schedule decline 1.6% over year

Flights okayed for winter schedule fell 1.55 percent from a year ago, marking a second straight year of contraction.
Last year the winter schedule had seen a 4.4 percent reduction.
Under the latest schedule, Indian airlines can operate 21,941 flights per week from 31 October 2022 to 26 March 2023, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on October 21.
The number of airports under the winter schedule has fallen to 105 airports.
Among airlines, IndiGo had the highest number of flights approved.
It will operate 10,085 scheduled flights per week, down 1.5 percent from a year ago.
Similarly, Air India will operate 1,990 scheduled flights per week, down 3.07 percent.
SpiceJet will operate 3,193 flights per week, 6.6 percent up on year and Vistara 1,941 flights per week, a rise of 15.88 percent.
GoFirst has seen the biggest fall in terms of the number of flights it will operate as the low-cost carrier will only operate 1,390 flights per week compared to 2,290 a year ago.
Air Asia India will operate 1,462 scheduled flights per week, up 4.95 percent, and Alliance Air 1,034 scheduled flights per week, a rise of 13.5 percent.
Akasa Air will operate 479 scheduled flights per week.
Trujet and Pawan Hans have suspended scheduled operations as part of the winter schedule for 2022.