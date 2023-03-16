 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five major banks may see change of guard at the top this year

Jinit Parmar
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

The tenures of top posts of the State Bank of India, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank is set to end in 2023

A clutch of big private and state-owned banks will see the terms of their top bosses ending in the second half of this year.

They include the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara’s term is set to end in October this year. Khara took over in October 2020, replacing Rajnish Kumar for a tenure of three years. Before that, Khara was the managing director at SBI.

There have been instances when the tenure of the SBI chairperson has been extended. In 2016, the central government extended the tenure of then chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya for one year.